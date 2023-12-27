Watch: The riotous singalong in team’s dressing room after victory

Cardiff Rugby certainly had plenty to shout about after putting Welsh rivals the Dragons to the sword in a 55-21 derby win.

Cardiff extended their impressive winning run over their local rivals to 18 league games by handing out a Boxing Day thrashing at a sold-out Arms Park.

An abysmal first-half effort from bottom-club Dragons saw them completely out-gunned by a slick home side, who would end up running in nine tries in the match as they claimed an emphatic win.

Rhys Carre, Tomos Williams and James Botham each scored two tries with Ben Thomas, Kieron Assiratti and Cam Winnett also touching down. Tinus de Beer added five conversions.

Post-game there was plenty to celebrate – and the Welsh capital club certainly did that – thanks to a helping hand from Cardiff Rugby super fan Karl Kruger Williams.

The former bar manager at the Arms Park, is now landlord at Temple Bar on High Street in the city, and is renowned for conducting the odd boisterous singalong.

The larger-than-life supporter led the team in a rousing rendition of a Cardiff club song to the tune of The Beach Boys’ ‘Sloop John B’. (Look out for one of the coaches playing the bin!)

Well if you can’t celebrate after running in nine tries and scoring more than 50 points, then when can you. And let’s be honest we Welsh never need a second invitation to have a sing.

Enjoy!

