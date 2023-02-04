Watch: The rousing version of Delilah belted out in Cardiff city centre

Wales rugby fans proved they were still very much in favour of singing Delilah, after the popular classic was sung with gusto ahead of the Six Nations opener in Cardiff today.

Fans gathered outside the Queen’s Vaults pub adjacent to the Principality Stadium on Westgate Street in the Welsh capital where they launched into a stirring version of the Tom Jones hit.

Debate raged this week after the crowd favourite was removed from the stadium choir’s play list by the WRU.

Delilah ringing out around the streets of Cardiff pic.twitter.com/TJVvUhmKWh — Rúaidhrí O’Connor (@RuaidhriOC) February 4, 2023

This is not the first time the 1968 controversial hit has been removed due to its murderous themes.

In 2015 it was banned from the half time entertainment music playlist during international matches despite being widely known as one of the most popular songs to sing at a rugby match.

Guest choirs have now been requested to not feature it during pre-match performances or during games.

A Principality Stadium spokesperson said: “Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium.

“The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind. We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.”

It comes following a week of scrutiny for the WRU after former employees took part in a BBC Wales investigation which detailed claims of a “toxic culture” riddled with misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

