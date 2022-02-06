Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The rugby was terrible but the singing never stopped

06 Feb 2022 3 minutes Read
A Wales fan attracts admiring glances as he belts out the anthem.

Let’s be honest we’d all rather forget that humiliating Wales result against Ireland, but while Wayne Pivac’s men capitulated on the pitch, off it Welsh fans were going to enjoy the craic whatever happened.

And so it proved as fans flocked in their thousands to Dublin for the eagerly awaited opener between these two Six Nations rivals.

Before, during and after Wales’ loss to Ireland, you just couldn’t stop the Welsh fans singing – on boats, at the ground and in pubs.

Welsh fans made their way across the Irish Sea and yes a win would have been nice, but there is no more enjoyable trip with such genial hosts as the Irish.

On the Stena Adventurer from Holyhead to Dublin, fans warmed their voices up for the big game with a passionate version of Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

Inside the ground, there was only one winner when it came to Welsh fans singing the anthem – and it was this gentleman. Embedded among Irish fans he attracted lots of admiring glances from his Celtic cousins. Find yourself someone who looks at you the way the Irish fella to his right does and you won’t go far wrong in life.

So the result wasn’t what anybody wanted, but when in Dublin there is only one reaction to such an awful display and that’s to drown your sorrows in the city’s many fine watering holes – and oil your larynx while you’re at it. Just like these fine Welsh fellas for example who performed a spirited rendition of Calon Lan.

So to sum up – yes we might be quite rubbish at rugby right now, but in a singing competition we’re nailed on Six Nations champions!

Jack
Jack
3 hours ago

Of course it’s important to celebrate the good atmosphere our fans make, but this article does seem a bit ‘Maybe the real victory is the friends we made along the way’.

Welsh rugby has serious problems from the very bottom to the very top (though mostly at the top) and I’m a bit concerned feel-good stories like this can disguise it.

Reply

