Watch: The Spanish footballer who is more Gareth Bale than Gareth Bale

With his top knot, heart shaped celebration and cultured left foot on first appearance it looks like you are witnessing Gareth Bale moonlighting in Primera División RFEF – the Spanish version of League One.

The fact that this is a left footed player cutting in from the right and stroking the ball perfectly into the opposition net only makes you believe you are actually watching some hitherto unseen video of the Welsh superstar in action.

The truth is this is not actually our beloved Wales talisman, but 18-year-old Miguel Rodríguez, a winger who plays for Celta Vigo B, the reserve side of La Liga team Celta Vigo.

Rodríguez , who is a current Spanish under-19 international, has been making waves in Spain for his skilful performances – and his uncanny likeness to the Real Madrid star.

He’s certainly caught the eye of agents and talent scouts in Spain. One such talent spotter Manu Esucder posted the following tweet after footage emerged of Rodríguez scoring in a 2-0 victory over CF Talafera in the Primera División RFEF on the weekend.

Es, seguramente, el jugador que

más me ha recordado al Gareth Bale jugón de banda derecha: por físico, gestos técnicos, estilo e incluso peinado. De hecho, por lo que pude verle con las inferiores de España, tiene acciones que le hacen más Gareth Bale que al propio Gareth Bale. https://t.co/a87t54XUGZ — Manu Escuder (@mescuderb) December 12, 2021

His words roughly translate as: “He is, surely, the player who has most reminded me of Gareth Bale, a right-winger: by physique, technical gestures, style and even hairstyle. In fact, from what I could see within Spain, he has actions that make him more Gareth Bale than Gareth Bale himself.”

In another video posted on Twitter, which shows Rodriguez scoring with a left footed piledriver after leaving defenders trailing in his wake, the young Spaniard is described as the ‘Gareth Bale of Redondela’, the area of Galicia in northern Spain where he was born and where his local side Celta Vigo are based.

🚀MISIL TERRA-AIRE🚀 💥Este foi o tremendo golazo de Miguel (@miguelrguezzv) diante dun gran rival como o Unionistas para dar un puntiño ao Celta “B” (@CanteiraCeleste) ⚽️ 🐉O Gareth Bale de Redondela, xente 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MF5P5aT3na — Non Vale Furar (@NVFGalicia) November 9, 2021

Ultimately, we’re sure Miguel Rodriguez would love to be his own man, judged on his own merits, while forging his own way in the football world.

Although we’re also sure he won’t be complaining about the flattering comparisons to the Welsh ace if he ends up winning four Champions League titles.