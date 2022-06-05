Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The special moment the entire Wales squad sang ‘Yma o Hyd’ with Dafydd Iwan

05 Jun 2022 2 minutes Read
Picture by S4C

The entire Wales squad lined up to sing ‘Yma o Hyd’ with Dafydd Iwan after the final whistle as Wales reached the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

Social media was flooded with videos by fans who had captured the social moment both at the stadium and on their televisions.

‘Yma o Hyd’ (We’re Still Here) has become an anthem for the Welsh team over the past few years, with singer Dafydd Iwan invited to the stadium to entertain the crowd before the last two games.

So moved was the folk singer at the reception his anthem received at the last two Wales games, he was so touched he was reduced to tears.

S4C even prepared a new music video for the song, which premiered during the week in the run-up to the match.

A stunning new version of the track was also released by FA Wales alongside Welsh Drill artist Sage Todz.

The exclusive track released before Wales took on Ukraine in the World Cup play-off final on Sunday began with a rousing sample of legendary folk artist Dafydd Iwan’s Yma O Hyd before leading into Sage Todz’s stirring rap.

Russia
Russia
31 minutes ago

Thanks!

Diolch.jpg
Rhosddu
Rhosddu
3 seconds ago
Reply to  Russia

They did it for Cymru, not for Putin. Sorry to have to break this to you.

