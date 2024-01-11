Watch: The spectacular Welsh goals in the running for the People’s Puskas

Two amateur football players from Wales are in the running for a prestigious global award.

The incredible strikes by Welsh players Mason Evans and Reuben Lima have made it down to the final 16 and are in with a chance of winning the prestigious global award which highlights the best goals scored by an amateur footballer.

Seventeen-year-old Mason Evans scored a jaw-dropping volley which was compared to Robin van Persie and Marco van Basten playing for Ynyshir Albions against Seven Sisters in the Ardal South West League.

Ruben Lima, who plays for Cymru North side Buckley Town, scored a wonderful goal in a pre-season frinedly againstAFC Liverpool, finishing off a solo run in audacious fashion with a chipped rabona finish.

The People’s Puskas award launched last year, is an alternative to the The FIFA Puskás Award, which was established is 2009 to be awarded to the male or female judged to have scored the most aesthetically significant, or “most beautiful”, goal of the calendar year.

The award is in honour of Ferenc Puskás, the prolific Hungarian striker who played for Real Madrid during the late 1950s to the late 1960s.

The People’s Puskas Award aims to give those amateur players overlooked by FIFA the credit and spotlight by showcasing the most spectacular goals scored at all levels.

After highlighting eight goals for the inaugural 2022 People’s Puskas Award, the number of nominees was increased to 23 goals, which you can view HERE

The voting format has also been tweaked, with a community vote being run via video platform Veo’s dedicated People’s Puskas website.

The first phase of voting on the People’s Puskas website has whittled down the nominees to 16 goals. Those will then go through a series of polls, World Cup bracket-style, on Veo’s Instagram page to select an overall winner by the end of the month.

A statement on the People’s Puskas website reads: ‘The Puskas Award is awarded to “the scorer of the most beautiful goal in a match by anyone, anywhere in the previous calendar year – as long as it is captured on film.” But is every goal actually in contention?

‘In 2023 alone, our community recorded more than 8 million goals with Veo. Nobody has seen them all. But they were all seen by some.

‘We believe great goals come from everywhere. So, we’ve created the #PeoplesPuskas shortlist of our favourite goals of the year. But we need you to help us find and decide which goal is actually worth the honour.

‘Find your favourite and vote for the greatest goals!’

WATCH THE STUNNING GOALS FROM WELSH PLAYERS

MASON EVANS



REUBEN LIMA



You can vote for the Welsh players HERE

