Watch: The spine-tingling Wales anthem video created by Guinness

‘Turn up the volume and listen to something very special’.

These are the words that accompany a very special viral video created by Six Nations sponsors Guinness.

The world famous Irish brewer certainly knows its rugby and recognises a special moment when it hears it.

That’s why ahead of Welsh rugby fans finally returning to the Principality Stadium for a Six Nations match, Guinness created a brilliant video celebrating what was always going to be an emotional moment, the sound of 70,000 passionate Welsh rugby fans belting out their anthem in their home stadium.

Very special

As you can imagine it was one of those moments to bring a tear to the eye and a shiver to the spine.

A fact acknowledged by the Irishman voicing the video who before the anthem kicks in implores us to: ‘Do yourself a favour, a little treat, turn up the volume and listen to something very special, Wales singing their anthem in their home venue.’

As the parting notes of the anthem drift into the ether, he returns to rightly inform us that: ‘If that doesn’t stand the hairs up on the back of your neck then well I’m afraid there’s no hope for you.’

He’s not wrong.

Watch and enjoy!

