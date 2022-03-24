Watch: The stirring anthem and amazing celebrations as Gareth Bale put Wales ahead against Austria
This was the incredible anthem and passionate celebrations as the Red Wall willed Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years.
Wales took on Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium knowing that a victory here would take them within a game of something most Welsh fans will never have experienced – an appearance at the biggest football tournament of all.
The game started well with Gareth Bale putting Wales ahead 1-0 after 25 minutes with a free kick that sent the crowd into raptures.
He scored a second after half-time following a cross by Dan James.
Austria hit back as Marcel Sabitzer’s shot bounced off Ben Davies, but it was not enough to stir a comeback.
Wales will now play Scotland or Ukraine for a place at the World Cup.
Wales qualified for the World Cup play-offs by finishing second in their group behind Belgium, the world’s number one-ranked side.
Austria finished fourth behind Denmark, Scotland and Israel but earned a play-off spot by virtue of winning their Nations League group.
Hen Wlad fy Nhadau wasn’t the only musical entertainment on offer. Before the anthem, the stadium roared out a stirring rendition of Yma o Hyd.
🏴 “R’YN NI YMA O HYD!” 🏴
Gwestai arbennig yn Stadiwm Dinas Caerdydd heno 🙌
Am foment! pic.twitter.com/pxLmah4EYa
— Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) March 24, 2022
The Red Wall also momentarily turned blue and yellow as the fans noted their support for Ukraine, their possible opponents in the next round, in the face of Russia’s invasion.
UKRAINE 🇺🇦 WE STAND TOGETHER https://t.co/lRr9ku3Fyj#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/LYMwMKdjlK
— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) March 24, 2022
Very proud. Great game, although frustrated how many chances Wales fluffed. Bale still has the magic feet and spacial awareness most players would die for. Also angry how the referee missed so many Austrian fouls against Welsh players including the a blatant handball during Bale’s kick which should have been a penalty & red card that was missed by all officials. Can’t wait until we play either Scotland or Ukraine next in the qualifier final, but I can tell you now that Wales with our luck will probably play Ukraine and we’ll have the world against us as happened with… Read more »
Well done Wales. I thought we had it in the bag after the second goal, nervous second half, but a win is a win.
Nice to have a bit of luck in our favour after the rugby on Saturday. For the Italians however looks like their luck has just ran out.