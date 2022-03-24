Watch: The stirring anthem and amazing celebrations as Gareth Bale put Wales ahead against Austria

This was the incredible anthem and passionate celebrations as the Red Wall willed Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years.

Wales took on Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium knowing that a victory here would take them within a game of something most Welsh fans will never have experienced – an appearance at the biggest football tournament of all.

The game started well with Gareth Bale putting Wales ahead 1-0 after 25 minutes with a free kick that sent the crowd into raptures.

He scored a second after half-time following a cross by Dan James.

Austria hit back as Marcel Sabitzer’s shot bounced off Ben Davies, but it was not enough to stir a comeback.

Wales will now play Scotland or Ukraine for a place at the World Cup.

Wales qualified for the World Cup play-offs by finishing second in their group behind Belgium, the world’s number one-ranked side.

Austria finished fourth behind Denmark, Scotland and Israel but earned a play-off spot by virtue of winning their Nations League group.

Hen Wlad fy Nhadau wasn’t the only musical entertainment on offer. Before the anthem, the stadium roared out a stirring rendition of Yma o Hyd.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 “R’YN NI YMA O HYD!” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gwestai arbennig yn Stadiwm Dinas Caerdydd heno 🙌 Am foment! pic.twitter.com/pxLmah4EYa — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) March 24, 2022

The Red Wall also momentarily turned blue and yellow as the fans noted their support for Ukraine, their possible opponents in the next round, in the face of Russia’s invasion.

