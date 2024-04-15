Watch: The stunning EFL goal of the season – scored by a Welshman

When Wales international Wes Burns scored a glorious curling strike for Ipswich Town back in December, it quickly went viral on social media.

The wonder goal in a 2-1 victory against Coventry City, was very much a team effort from front to back which culminated in the player picking the ball up on the right wing, cutting inside and bending a shot with the outside of his right foot into the top corner of the Sky Blues’ net.

It was hailed as the best Championship goal ever by some on social media and described as ‘world class’ by Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna.

It was also voted as the goal of the season at the EFL Awards held on the weekend.

It was the culmination of a wonderful passage of play from Ipswich, although Burns’ joked boss McKenna wasn’t too happy with him.

“The boss hammered me for not using my left foot!” he said speaking to the press after the game. “To be fair I’ve tried it so many times in training and it’s not come off.

“But the space opened up on the inside, I cut inside and, yeah, I thought ‘why not try it in a game?'”

The Ipswich boss ranked it as his favourite of goals scored since he took charge in December 2021.

“It’s a funny one really,” said McKenna “We’ve been talking about that since I started working with Wes because he’s got a really good left foot and we’re always encouraging him to use it more for in-swinging crosses or for when he comes inside to shoot, but he likes shooting off the outside of his right.

“I might tell him if he has 100 shots from there he might score more if he used his left, but I don’t think you’ll see a more beautiful finish than that one.”

Burns is one of a number of Welsh players at Ipswich, the attacking wing-back joining strikers Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore pushing for promotion from the Championship.

The Cardiff-born international was originally picked in Wales’ boss Rob Page’s squad ahead of the Euro 2024 playoffs, but sadly had to withdraw through injury.

We could have definitely done with him on the pitch against Poland.

