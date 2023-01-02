Watch: The stunning free kick that helped Wrexham beat Solihull Moors

Wrexham made it 12 matches unbeaten with hard fought victory away to Solihull Moors – thanks to Tom O’Connor’s peach of a free kick.

The player couldn’t have hit the ball any sweeter as it sailed over the Solihull Moors’ wall and into the top corner beating a flailing dive from the opposition keeper.

It also sent the large away following into raptures as the ball hit the back of the net.

The win was all the more important as Wrexham closed the gap on Notts County at the top of the National League to two points.

Tik ToC.

Different angle What a strike. pic.twitter.com/jmZwvJSlbZ — Spirit of ‘78 (@78Spirit) January 2, 2023

Phil Parkinson’s side went into Monday’s game five points behind County but with two games in hand after the Magpies drew 2-2 with Oldham on New Year’s Day.

The Red Dragons arrived in the West Midlands unbeaten in 11 matches and off the back of a 5-0 win over the same opponents on Boxing Day, and stormed out of the blocks as Jordan Tunnicliffe put them in front after 10 minutes with his first goal for the club.

The visitors doubled their lead 20 minutes thanks to Tom O’Connor’s superb free kick.

The hosts pulled one back when Bartosz Cybulski turned in Ryan Bennett’s cross late on to make for a nervy ending to the game, but Wrexham held on to take the points.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

