Watch: The stunning goals that took Wrexham to top of the National League

These are the goals that had Wrexham fans in raptures as they replaced arch rival Notts County at the top of the National League with a 2-1 win at home against Chesterfield.

Sublime goals from Elliott Lee and Sam Dalby gave the side a 2-0 half-time lead and only a late consolation goal from Chesterfield blotted the copybook.

Elliot Lee put the hosts ahead with just four minutes played, curling the ball past the keeper into the top-right corner after a classy interchange with Paul Mullin.

Just a minute later Lee was involved again in what could have been a second goal for the Welsh side, as Young headed just wide from his ball in to the danger zone.

Wrexham effectively sealed the win, which sees them leapfrog the Magpies, just before half time as Dalby turned the defender inside-out before rifling his shot past the keeper.

Colclough’s header was brilliantly pushed onto the crossbar by Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton before the visiting striker grabbed a late consolation for Chesterfield

