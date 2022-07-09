Watch: The stunning try and conversion that created Wales rugby history

This is the superb winning try and conversion that created history for Wayne Pivac’s Welsh side – the first time a Wales team had won in South Africa.

A nervy game dominated by penalties saw Wales trailing by six points with the last 10 minutes left to play.

But Wales struck through an Adams try in the corner after 78 minutes, which Anscombe converted brilliantly from the touchline.

It meant that Wales could celebrate a stunning 13-12 victory and their first win against the Springboks in South Africa.

🎙️ “ITS JOSH ADAMS IN THE CORNER!” Wales get the first TRY of the game and they are on the brink of creating HISTORY! 😱 🏉 #SAvWAL pic.twitter.com/2TdSPzbN8t — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 9, 2022

Wing Alex Cuthbert returned to Wales’ starting line-up as a solitary change for the second Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein.

Cuthbert replaced Josh Adams following a 32-29 defeat in the series opener last weekend, while uncapped Saracens prop Sam Wainwright featured among the replacements.

Springboks boss Jacques Nienaber made 14 changes, though, retaining only lock Eben Etzebeth as South Africa looked to extend their unbeaten home record against Wales.

South Africa infringed from the kick-off, with flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit offending, and captain Dan Biggar kicked Wales into a 3-0 lead.

The Springboks soon found momentum, though, with Test debutants Kurt-Lee Arendse and number eight Evan Roos threatening Wales’ line before skipper Handre Pollard booted an equalising penalty.

Biggar then missed a long-range penalty, and the game was tied 3-3 after 15 minutes.

Wales suffered an injury blow when Cuthbert made a 17th-minute exit, and Adams – top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup – took over from him.

Roos continued to be a handful for Wales’ defence, and South Africa’s forwards established a degree of momentum that meant the tourists spent a long spell inside their own 22.

But Wales’ defensive organisation, aligned to superb work at the breakdown from flanker Tommy Reffell, meant South Africa could find no way through and it remained all-square.

Wales had weathered a storm, with Leicester forward Reffell’s towering work being matched by the efforts of his back-row colleagues Dan Lydiate and Taulupe Faletau.

Both teams had half-chances, but defences dominated to such an extent that errors were forced, with Springboks centre Andre Esterhuizen dropping a straightforward midfield pass.

And an attritional first half ended with no addition to the early scoring, and Wales still very much in the hunt as they targeted a series-levelling victory.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac sent on scrum-half Tomos Williams instead of Kieran Hardy for the second period, while Nienaber introduced hooker Malcolm Marx and prop Vincent Koch.

Cuthbert, meanwhile, had his arm in a sling on the sidelines, while Biggar took a hefty blow on his shoulder before continuing after treatment.

Pollard kicked South Africa into the lead with a 43rd-minute penalty, before Biggar missed a comfortable chance for a marksman of his quality.

Biggar’s miss was a let-off for the Springboks, and Wales trailed entering the final 30 minutes.

Wales then had Alun Wyn Jones sin-binned for the second successive game, receiving a yellow card for hands in the ruck, but replays showed it was a harsh call by referee Angus Gardner and his officiating team.

Jones protested his innocence before leaving the field, and a fourth Pollard penalty made it 12-3 with 20 minutes left.

Biggar left the action and was replaced by Gareth Anscombe after 52 minutes, while Pollard completed his penalty hat-trick for a 9-3 advantage.

Latest par Anscombe reduced the deficit when he kicked a penalty 13 minutes from time, before missing the target from longer range three minutes later.

Then Josh Adams ran in for a memorable try before Gareth Anscombe’s stunning touchline conversion won it for Wales.

