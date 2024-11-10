Watch: The stunning Welsh National anthem ahead of Wales v Fiji

There is always something special about hearing Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau sung in Cardiff – and today was no different.

Ahead of Wales v Fiji, the first autumn international of the season, the massive stadium reverberated wonderfully with the sound of thousand of Welsh voices belting out the national them in unison.

It sounded incredible and you could see how much it moved Warren Gatland’s players who had emotion etched across their facers as they sang the anthem with gusto and pride.

Retirements and injuries post-2023 World Cup were major factors behind new-look Wales squads that had an inexperienced feel to them.

Head coach Warren Gatland’s 35-strong autumn group contains 17 players with single-figure caps, but a number of key performers – players like Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Will Rowlands and Adam Beard – were back after missing the summer tour to Australia, and their collective contribution could prove significant in helping Wales find a way to get over the finishing line.

Few players in world rugby during recent seasons have suffered more on the injury front than Wales fly-half Anscombe.

A major knee issue ended his 2019 World Cup hopes before the tournament started, and meant two years out of the game, then a groin problem suffered during the 2023 World Cup signalled another 13 months away from the international arena, which also resulted in Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath cancelling his registration with them.

Refreshed and revitalised by a move to Gallagher Premiership club Gloucester this season, the 33-year-old is ready to go again and Wales have welcomed him back with open arms.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake is at the head of Wales’ new playing generation.

Co-captain with Jac Morgan at the last World Cup, he then excelled as skipper during a two-Test Australia tour in July, winning many admirers through his no-nonsense approach and an ability to lead through his actions.

A player whose performance level rarely dips, he has quickly become an integral part of Gatland’s squad machinery and he will play a vital role as Wales target overdue success during the autumn campaign.

