Watch: The teenage Welsh rugby players scoring monster kicks

Wales has never been short of spectacular kickers.

Last year Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar were ranked as the best goal-kickers in the world.

Then there’s the legendary Wales record points scorer Neil Jenkins – a man with a laser-guided right foot.

However, when it comes to monster kicks, there can be only Welsh rugby player worthy of that giant-sized accolade.

When Paul Thorburn kicked a record-breaking penalty from 64.2m against Scotland in 1986, it left legendary commentator Bill McLaren to utter the immortal words: “I’ve seen all the greatest goal kickers in the last decade, but I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Massive effort

Thankfully, the grand tradition of Welsh place kickers with dynamite in their boots appears to be continuing.

First up, Cardiff Met University’s Bradley Roderick Davies with a huge kick against Swansea University at the St Helens ground in Swansea.

It’s a massive pitch at St Helens – the home of Swansea rugby, and it’s estimated that the 19-year-old’s sizeable effort comes in at 55 metres plus.

The kick came during a BUCS Super Rugby match – the highest level of men’s university rugby in Britain.

@CAVC_Rugby harrison james from own 10m line🤯 17 years old pic.twitter.com/l8d5Dav8JK — Tony Lamerton (@TonyLammy10) December 10, 2021

Next up is an equally stunning effort from 17-year-old rising star Harrison James from his own 10m line for Cardiff and Vale College rugby academy.

Measuring a healthy 60 metres it’s an incredibly impressive effort by any stretch of the imagination.

With these two teenagers rattling in such huge kicks the future of Welsh place kicking thankfully appears to be in in safe hands, or should that be feet.

And while we’re talking about those monster kicks, here’s a reminder of that epic Paul Thorburn effort, which still defies belief all these years later. Enjoy.