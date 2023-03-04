Watch: The ups and downs of Wrexham’s dramatic draw at Maidenhead

We’ve come to expect late drama from Wrexham – but that usually involves the side scoring in added on time.

This week however, the drama was at the opposite end where a goalkeeping howler from Mark Howard cost Phil Parkinson’s side three points against Maidenhead United.

It had looked like they were were going to pick up a vital three points after top of the table rivals Notts County grabbed a late draw at Bromley.

Paul Mullin scored another two goals for the Dragons but the National League leaders were denied victory over Maidenhead by a last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

Mullin headed in his 37th goal of the season in the 28th minute but the Welsh side were pegged back 12 minutes after half-time when Reece Smith curled in a fine equaliser.

It took only three minutes for Mullin to put Wrexham back ahead with another header and it stayed that way until the 90th minute, when Shawn McCoulsky earned mid-table Maidenhead a point after a goalkeeping error from Mark Howard, who was a replacement for first choice keeper Rob Lainton, who was ill.

The result means Wrexham stay one point ahead of Notts County with a game in hand.

We just hope somebody has checked on Rob and Ryan.

Paul Mullin scores goals ⚽@Wrexham_AFC‘s top goalscorer puts them ahead against Maidenhead… pic.twitter.com/GLjdTWQMez — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 4, 2023

“I don’t care who you are, you do not save this” 🚀 A cracking strike from Reece Smith for @MUFCYorkRoad… pic.twitter.com/WX6i1reIvP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 4, 2023

“He just can’t stop scoring goals!” 🔥@Wrexham_AFC retake the lead in a matter a minutes through that man, Paul Mullin! pic.twitter.com/YsCsFeTVbU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 4, 2023

90th minute drama 🤯 Shaun McCoulsky bags a late equaliser for @MUFCYorkRoad, which keeps the @TheVanaramaNL title race very much alive! pic.twitter.com/qrsvZrXYQG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 4, 2023

