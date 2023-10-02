Watch: The weekend JD Cymru Premier Round-Up

Ryan March

It was a busy week in the Cymru Premier with a full midweek fixture list and some big games at both ends of the table on Saturday.

The most intriguing of these was Haverfordwest vs. Aberystwyth. Haverfordwest went into the game on the back of a winless run that saw them drop into the relegation zone last weekend, whereas Aberystwyth finally got their first three points of the season with a shock win at Bala in midweek.

Despite their poor run of form, Haverfordwest dominated the first half, piling the pressure on the Aberystwyth defence, but a breakthrough didn’t come until early in the second half when Rhys Abbruzzese converted a Jack Wilson cross to give the home side the lead.

Any hope of Aber getting back in the game was dashed when Alex Darlington was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on the Haverfordwest keeper before Kai Whitmore scored two goals in five minutes to make it 3-0 and secure an important three points for Haverfordwest.

At the top end of the table The New Saints continued their rich vein of goalscoring form as struggling Pontypridd United came to town. Despite only conceding five goals all season, any hopes that Ponty had to frustrate the champions were quickly extinguished as a quickfire double just after the half hour mark from Ryan Brobbel and Ben Clark. Jordan Williams followed it up with another on the stroke of half time before Ben Clark netted his second to make it 4-0 in the second half.

It’s been five games since Pontypridd last scored a goal and tasted victory. Andrew Stokes will be keen to remedy his side’s attacking issues as soon as possible before they slip further down the table. Meanwhile, The New Saints keep scoring freely as they continue to set the pace at the top of the league.

In Saturday’s evening kick off the two sides best placed to challenge TNS’ recent dominance faced off against each other as third place Penybont travelled to Flintshire to take on second place Connah’s Quay.

Connah’s Quay came into the game hoping to extend their six game win streak and wasted no time in doing so. Cymru Premier top goalscorer Jordan Davies opened the scoring after 11 minutes, before Jack Kenny made it two just over ten minutes later. Jordan Davies then got his second and the Nomads’ third just before the hour.

It was looking likely that Connah’s Quay would canter to a seventh victory in a row, that was until Keyon Reffell was bundled over in the box to earn Penybont a penalty and a lifeline with 20 minutes left on the clock. After marking his record Cymru Premier appearance in midweek with the winner over Barry, Chris Venables continued his goalscoring form as he made no mistake from the spot to pull one back for the visitors. The goal seemed to spark Penybont into life as they pushed for a second which came ten minutes later as Dan Jefferies headed home a vintage Kane Owen cross.

Penybont kept the pressure up on the Nomads’ defence as they seeked out an equaliser with Venables going close late on. Any hope of completing a comeback was halted moments later as Ryan Harrington denied Jordan Davies his hattrick by tapping in his goal bound effort from a yard out to make it 4-2 to the hosts as they keep the pressure on the league leaders and distance themselves from the rest of the chasing pack.

In that chasing pack is Newtown who are now up to third after their sixth win in a row. Aaron Williams’ solitary goal in the second half was enough to earn them a 1-0 win over Bala Town.

It’s been a tough week for Colin Caton’s men as they suffer a third consecutive defeat after losing to Aberystwyth in midweek. Meanwhile, Chris Hughes will be over the moon with his side’s form as they look to return to European football next summer.

Caernarfon Town were hoping to continue their strong start to the season as they made the long trip down south to take on Barry Town United. And they couldn’t have asked for a better start as Zack Clarke fired a fine volley past the Barry keeper to give them the lead just before the half hour mark before Marc Williams made it two before half time.

It was to be plain sailing for the visitors in the second half as summer signing Adam Davies got his sixth goal of the season to make it 3-0 and send the travelling Cofis home happy.

Colwyn Bay welcomed Cardiff Met to the Four Crosses Construction Arena for the first time in the Cymru Premier and the hosts couldn’t have asked for a better start as Stefan Edwards gave them the lead on six minutes. The lead was to be short lived though as CJ Craven equalised from the spot for Met a little over five minutes later.

It was to be a similar story in the second half as new signing Brandon Diau put Y Bae ahead on 53 minutes. However, just four minutes later, he scored a calamitous own goal when Colwyn Bay keeper Alfie Brooks couldn’t prevent his over-hit back pass from finding the net and bringing the game level once again.

Despite chances at both ends, neither side were able to find a winner as the game finished 2-2. It’s another point for Bay in their challenge for safety whilst Cardiff Met find themselves very much in mid-table at the 10 game mark.

Midweek Results

Bala Town 0-1 Aberystwyth Town

Caernarfon Town 1-3 The New Saints

Cardiff Met 1-1 Haverfordwest County

Connah’s Quay 2-1 Colwyn Bay

Penybont 1-0 Barry Town United

Pontypridd United 0-1 Newtown

