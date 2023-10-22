Watch: The weekend JD Cymru Premier Round-Up

Ryan March

This weekend saw a reduced fixture list in the Cymru Premier as Colwyn Bay vs. Penybont and Aberystwyth Town vs. Newtown fell foul to Storm Babet. However, there was still plenty to talk about across the remaining games.

Following an impressive midweek win over Penybont, Haverfordwest County made the trip to Maes Tegid to take on Bala Town. Tony Penncok would have hoped his side could capitalise on their win in midweek and kickstart a run of form that would move them away from the relegation conversation. However, Bala is always a tough proposition at Maes Tegid.

The home side came close on several occasions throughout the first half before George Newell eventually found the breakthrough on the stroke of halftime. Bala continued their dominance in the second half and were rewarded with a penalty as Ricky Watts bundled over Aeron Edwards in his own box, allowing George Newell to get his second from 12 yards.

There was no way back into the game for Haverfordwest as Bala picked up another important three points, giving them every chance of playing in the Championship Conference after the split.

Barry Town United would have been hoping for a similar outcome to their last encounter with The New Saints as they visited Jenner Park. Kayne McLaggon’s late equaliser in Park Hall back in August had caused the league leaders to drop points for the first time this season, and for a short time, it looked as if Barry could surprise TNS once again.

Brad Young continued his fine form, giving The New Saints the lead with a superb solo goal. He won the ball on the edge of his own box before making his way through the entire pitch to slot home. As is usually the case with the current champions, once the first goal goes in, the second isn’t usually far away, but Barry held firm, and they were rewarded on the hour mark as Ollie Hulbert headed in an equaliser, much to the pleasure of the home fans.

Unfortunately for Barry, their equaliser only angered the visitors and forced them to take it up a notch, resulting in a Danny Davies goal five minutes later before Brad Young got his second not long after.

Any hope of Barry coming back into the game was quickly diminished as a flurry of TNS goals after the 80th minute put the game beyond reach. Josh Daniels kicked things off in the 83rd minute before a Troy Greening own goal followed. Brad Young then completed his first Cymru Premier hat-trick a minute later to make it 6-1. Ollie Hulbert would get his and Barry’s second in added time, but it would be nothing more than a consolation for the home side.

Cardiff Met made the long trip to Caernarfon Town on Saturday afternoon as both sides looked to build on midweek victories. It was the home side that burst out of the traps as Sion Bradley’s clever free-kick found the bottom corner after only four minutes. Bradley then made it two before half time with another neat finish.

The Cofi’s momentum didn’t slow down after the break as Adam Davies made it three within minutes of the restart. There was a glimmer of hope for the visitors as Dion Donohue’s mishit clearance found his own net, but that couldn’t stop Caernarfon’s fine afternoon as Sion Bradley completed his hat-trick with another well-placed free-kick minutes later. Zack Clarke would be next to get in on the action to make it five, rounding off a superb afternoon for Caernarfon.

Cardiff Met’s afternoon went from bad to worse as CJ Craven was shown a second yellow card in the closing stages for kicking out in frustration at Sion Bradley.

Caernarfon Town was tipped for a tough season before a ball was kicked, but they continue to prove the doubters wrong and will definitely have one eye on European football if they can maintain their impressive form heading into the new year.

Strugglers Pontypridd United faced the tough test of hosting second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads. The away side wasted no time in getting back to winning ways after two draws in their last two matches, as Jordan Davies opened the scoring after four minutes. Callum Morris made it two from the penalty spot after half an hour, before Ben Nash put the game out of sight minutes later. There were no issues for the Nomads in the second half as they saw out a 3-0 victory.

It’s another game without a goal for Ponty; they’ve only scored four goals so far this season, and their impressive defensive record in the early stages is starting to become a distant memory. They need something to change in front of goal quickly, or they’ll be in a lot of trouble come the end of the season.

Weekend results

Bala Town 2-0 Haverfordwest County

Barry Town United 2-6 The New Saints

Caernarfon Town 5-1 Cardiff Met

Pontypridd United 0-3 Connah’s Quay Nomads

