Watch: The weekend JD Cymru Premier Round-Up

Ryan March

Friday night’s fixtures kicked off in Bridgend as Penybont, who have been plagued by a number of injuries and suspensions as of late, hoped to remedy their recent run of poor form against bottom-of-the-league Aberystwyth Town. But, as has so often been the case in recent seasons, you can never write off Aber.

Owen Taylor opened the scoring for the visitors in the 14th minute, before Bont’s Ashley Evans was shown a red card just before the half-hour mark for denying Steffan Davies a guaranteed goal with his hand. Jack Thorn made no mistake from the penalty spot to double Aber’s lead, giving Penybont a mountain to climb heading into the break.

There was no comeback from Bont in the second half, as Aber managed to see out the game, giving them only their second victory of the season and keeping the pressure on the teams above them in their fight for survival.

In the other Friday night fixture, second-place Connah’s Quay welcomed third-place Caernarfon Town to Cae-y-Castell. Caernarfon’s fine recent run of form suggested that this might be a tight affair, but Connah’s Quay’s Harry Franklin had other ideas.

It took only two minutes for Franklin to break the deadlock, and he added a second four minutes later, completing his hat-trick by the 11th minute. He wasn’t done there, as he and Connah’s Quay scored their fourth of the night in first-half added time. Jack Kenny then rounded off a highly impressive first half for the Nomads with a fifth goal a couple of minutes later.

The Nomads kept the momentum going in the second half, with Josh Williams making it six, despite a consolation goal from Caernarfon’s Louis Lloyd.

Neil Gibson will be over the moon with his side’s return to winning ways over the last two weekends as they continue to keep the pressure on The New Saints as the season rolls on.

Aberystwyth’s shock victory on Friday night only intensified the significance of the Colwyn Bay vs. Barry Town United match on Saturday afternoon. Both sides were desperate to secure three points to bolster their chances of survival.

After a goalless first half, Barry Town United found the all-important breakthrough seconds after the restart. Kayne McLaggon’s shot from 20 yards found the bottom corner, giving the away side the lead and ultimately the win.

It’s a crucial three points for Barry as they create some breathing room between themselves and Colwyn Bay, who occupy the relegation zone alongside Aberystwyth.

Cardiff Met aimed to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Caernarfon last week as they faced a struggling Pontypridd United side at USW Sports Park. Despite their recent goal drought, it was Ponty who took the lead through Jack Karadogan in the 30th minute. However, the lead didn’t last long as Eliot Evans levelled the score just before half-time.

Cardiff Met, boosted by their late first half goal, took the lead five minutes into the second half through Lewis Rees before Thomas Vincent secured the victory with a third goal in the 75th minute.

Ponty’s poor form continues as they drop to 10th place, while Cardiff Met finds themselves in 5th place, looking good for another top-six finish as the split beckons.

Haverfordwest County travelled to mid-Wales to take on a Newtown side that were fresh off a week off after their match with Aberystwyth was postponed due to Storm Babet the previous weekend. The freshness seemed to be the difference in the early stages as Aaron Williams gave the home side the lead after only four minutes.

Newtown’s lead didn’t last though, as Rhys Abbruzzese’s cross-cum-shot appeared to have been held comfortably by Andrew Wycherley in the Newtown goal, but the keeper lost his footing and ended up dropping the ball into his own net. An unconventional equaliser for Haverfordwest, but they won’t have any complaints.

Neither side could find a winner in the second half, and they settled for a point.

In the final game of the weekend, the league leaders, The New Saints, welcomed a resurgent Bala Town side to Park Hall. Bala came into the game unbeaten in three matches, but the home side had been in excellent form in recent weeks, and that didn’t change on Saturday evening.

Ben Clark’s beautiful finish from 20 yards gave the champions the lead in the 39th minute, and Ryan Brobbel sealed the deal from the penalty spot just before half-time. Bala had no way back into the game as The New Saints held on to secure another win.

Despite Connah’s Quay’s hugely impressive start to the season, The New Saints maintain a three-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand over the Nomads.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

