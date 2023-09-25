Watch: The weekend JD Cymru Premier Round-Up

Ryan March

This weekend’s Cymru Premier action kicked off at Cyncoed Campus on Friday night as Cardiff Met welcomed The New Saints to the capital. Despite Lewis Rees’ early chance to give Met the lead, it was to be a routine outing for the current league leaders.

Jordan Williams opened the scoring for TNS after 16 minutes before a quickfire double from new boy, Brad Young, gave them a 3-0 lead after half an hour. Matthew Chubb’s goal for Met just before half time didn’t spur a comeback like they’d have hoped for as second half goals from Ben Clark and Ryan Brobbel sealed all three points for the reigning champions.

Brad Young’s first two goals for the club will be encouraging for Craig Harrison, who will be without last season’s golden boot winner Declan McManus for the foreseeable future as he recovers from an operation. Although goals don’t seem to be hard to come by as TNS wracked up their second 5-1 victory in as many games.

Aberystwyth Town’s miserable start to the season continued on Friday night as they welcomed Penybont to Park Avenue. The visitors were keen to build on last week’s late victory over Caernarfon following a disappointing run of form, whilst the hosts were still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Bont couldn’t find a breakthrough in the first half, despite peppering Aber’s goal with chance after chance. The pressure, however, did eventually pay off as three minutes into the second half Ryan Reynolds opened the scoring for the visitors before adding a second ten minutes later.

Despite it looking like a routine three points for Penybont, Jack Thorn flicked an Alex Darlington free kick past Alex Pennock to make for a tense final few minutes. Aber did have another chance late on but couldn’t make it count as Penybont were able to hold out for a 2-1 victory. Aberystwyth now remain the only side without a win in the Cymru Premier this season as they begin to be cut adrift at the bottom of the league.

Cymru Premier new boys, Colwyn Bay, came into this game on the back of two victories and hoped to make it three as they took an in-form Newtown side. Any hope from the home fans was quickly extinguished as Newtown’s Louis Robles notched two early goals before Zeli Ismael

added a third before the 20 minute mark.

It was starting to look like an easy afternoon for Newtown until Bay skipper, Alex Downes rifled home a superb strike just before the break, following it up with a second half an hour later setting up a tense finish at the Four Crosses Construction Arena.

The fairytale comeback wasn’t to be though, as Jason Oswell headed home to make it 4-2 in the final minutes to give the visitors a fourth win on the bounce as they put their disappointing start to the season behind them.

Haverfordwest’s European exploits seem to be a distant dream as their underwhelming start to the season continued on Saturday afternoon as they came up against a Connah’s Quay side hoping to chase down The New Saints at the top of the league.

Ben Nash gave the Nomads a 1-0 lead at the break but it was the second half that really saw Haverfordwest’s afternoon go from bad to worse as Martell Taylor-Crossdale was shown a red card for a late challenge on Harry Franklin. Connah’s Quay never looked back as Harry Franklin got their second before Ryan Stratulis’ audacious strike from just inside the Haverfordwest half caught Ifan Knott off his line to make it three. A Jack Wilson goal in injury time made it 3-1, but it was merely a consolation for the hosts as they slipped into the relegation zone for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Connah’s Quay are forcing The New Saints to keep looking over their shoulders as they win their fifth game on the bounce.

It had been a winless start to the season for Barry Town United as they welcomed an unbeaten Bala Town to the south Wales coast. That was all about to change though as Ollie Hulbert gave the hosts the lead after 12 minutes before adding a second on the stroke of half time. A second half goal for Joshua Ukek couldn’t inspire a comeback for the visitors as minutes later, Kayne McLaggon did what he does best to make it 3-1 and give Barry their first win of the season.

Steve Jenkins’ side will be optimistic that this result can kick start their return to the Cymru Premier whilst Bala boss Colin Caton will hope this is a minor blip in their near perfect start to the campaign.

Caernarfon Town continue to prove the doubters wrong as their impressive start to the season just keeps going. After the late defeat to Penybont last week, the Cofi’s were keen to return to winning ways as they welcomed Pontypridd Town to the Oval. Despite having the best defensive record, Pontypridd entered the game as the league’s lowest scorers, with only one of their games this season producing more than a solitary goal. It was to be the same story once again, as Phillip Mooney’s late second half goal gave the hosts a 1-0 win and all three points.

