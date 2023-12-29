Watch: The Welshman who turns rugby shirts into bucket hats

Jack Wiles is something of a rugby wizard. However it’s not on the pitch he excels, but off it.

The budding entrepreneur has launched clothing brand Rugby Buckets, where he custom creates stylish bucket hats from used rugby jerseys.

We all know how popular bucket hats are with Welsh football fans and now it appears rugby supporters have caught the bucket hat bug.

Jack’s brilliant designs are proving hugely popular after launching the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

“Our aim at Rugby Buckets is to give you the opportunity to give your old or unused jersey a new lease of life, creating a bucket hat out of a jersey that no longer fits, doesn’t get worn or has just been left behind because of news seasons kit,” said Jack.

“Every bucket hat is handmade and uses every part of the jersey to create the beautiful pieces.”

Has the bucket hats are custom made, Jack invites input from those customers wanting their old jerseys transformed into something unique.

“You can interact with with us through the process to decide where you want certain logos, sponsors etc,” he added.

And it appears people love the idea as much as Jack and that includes fan of the brand Mike Phillips – who thrilled Jack when he liked the Rugby Buckets Wales video and started following the brand on Instagram.

To find out more about Rugby Buckets click HERE

Follow Rugby Buckets on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

