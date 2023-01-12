Watch: The wonderfully moving video Gareth Bale posted on social media

Gareth Bale has posted an emotional video on social media that will have football fans celebrating an astonishing career and leave Welsh fans in tears.

It’s six and half minutes of his incredible life in football following the announcement of his retirement. From pics of his fist steps in football, through Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid, LAFC and of course, his beloved Wales.

Posting the video on his Twitter account Bale said: ‘What a journey! Thank you football for memories that will last a lifetime ❤️’

It’s hard to do justice to a man who has meant so much to so many, but this powerful, poignant and impactful video with a stirring soundtrack does a great job of encapsulating his standing as Wales G.O.A.T. and one of the greatest players ever to play the game.

The final scene of the video shows Bale reaching the pinnacle of his career and the moment that he had dreamed of, guiding Wales to the World Cup and scoring a goal on the biggest stage.

The piece of commentary accompanying the clip neatly sums up his love of his country. “He writes his own scripts. The golden goalscorer of Wales. He scores when he wants. He scores when Wales need him to. A simply unique game-changing footballer.”

Watch and enjoy!

What a journey! Thank you football for memories that will last a lifetime ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vkqMtl6ifA — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) January 12, 2023

