Watch: Thousands line streets for Wrexham promotion parade

This was the scene as Wrexham AFC and their fans prepared to celebrate the team’s promotion to the EFL after 15 years in the National League.

Starting at 6.15pm a victory parade will leave the Racecourse car park for a tour of Wrexham.

The tour is to celebrate in the success of both the men’s and women’s team. The men’s team secured promotion with a win over Boreham Wood on Saturday, and the women’s team secured promotion to the Adran Premier earlier this month.

Ahead of the parade, Wrexham AFC CEO Fleur Robinson said:

“It’s been a huge effort by everybody, on the pitch and off it, and this is a great opportunity for us to thank for the community of Wrexham for their incredible support.

“We are looking forward to commemorating a truly memorable and record-breaking season together.”

Lead member for economy and re-generation Cllr Nigel Williams added: “I’m sure that people will be out in large numbers to show their support for both successful Wrexham champion teams, it will be a fantastic momentous occasion for Wrexham.

“I would encourage everyone attending to spread themselves out along the entire route to get a good view of the parade.”

Decent atmosphere building in Wrexham…ready for an open top bus parade to celebrate a record breaking season for @Wrexham_AFC’s men’s and women’s teams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️ @itvnews pic.twitter.com/oKWfKDHC8Q — Rhys Williams﮷ (@RhysWilliamsTV) May 2, 2023

