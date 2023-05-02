Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Thousands line streets for Wrexham promotion parade

02 May 2023 3 minute read
Wrexham fans pose behind a boundary ahead of a victory parade in Wrexham. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

This was the scene as Wrexham AFC and their fans prepared to celebrate the team’s promotion to the EFL after 15 years in the National League.

Starting at 6.15pm a victory parade will leave the Racecourse car park for a tour of Wrexham.

The tour is to celebrate in the success of both the men’s and women’s team. The men’s team secured promotion with a win over Boreham Wood on Saturday, and the women’s team secured promotion to the Adran Premier earlier this month.

Ahead of the parade, Wrexham AFC CEO Fleur Robinson said:

“It’s been a huge effort by everybody, on the pitch and off it, and this is a great opportunity for us to thank for the community of Wrexham for their incredible support.

“We are looking forward to commemorating a truly memorable and record-breaking season together.”

Lead member for economy and re-generation Cllr Nigel Williams added: “I’m sure that people will be out in large numbers to show their support for both successful Wrexham champion teams, it will be a fantastic momentous occasion for Wrexham.

“I would encourage everyone attending to spread themselves out along the entire route to get a good view of the parade.”

Wrexham fan Riley Edwards waves a scarf ahead of the victory parade in Wrexham. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Wrexham hats for sale ahead of the victory parade in Wrexham. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Wrexham fan Riley Edwards waves a scarf ahead of the victory parade in Wrexham. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Fans in fancy dress seen ahead of a victory parade in Wrexham. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
A Wrexham fan wearing a face mask of Wrexham’s Paul Mullin ahead of a victory parade in Wrexham. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire
A Wrexham fan waves a flag ahead of a victory parade in Wrexham. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Wrexham fans look out from windows ahead of a victory parade in Wrexham. Photo credi: Nick Potts/PA Wire

