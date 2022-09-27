Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Times journalist’s scathing attack on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

27 Sep 2022 2 minute read
Wrexham co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Picture by Peter Byrne / PA Wire.

A sports journalist at The Times has accused the owners of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds of investing in the club for the wrong reasons.

Speaking on The Game Podcast about the acclaimed docuseries Welcome To Wrexham, Alyson Rudd, levelled a number of accusations at the pair, including:

– They’re scared of people thinking they’re in it for the wrong reasons
– They are doing it for the money they’re getting from Disney
– They’re doing it for the sponsorship
– They’re doing it because they think it’s funny rather than fun

It appears the journalist’s ire stems from the fact that the press conference she attended and asked questions at was portrayed on the programme as starting at 9am, rather than 3pm when it actually took place.

She believed they were deliberately misleading the audience and making out they were something they were not.

“I was watching that (the press conference) thinking it was real and the whole thing wasn’t,” she said.

“Why they had to pretend it was at 9am I don’t know. Was it because they wanted to make out they just popped along on the spur of the moment. That it was just a little local press conference – and they just popped in to say hello, and why do they want to convey that?

“They’re scared of people thinking they’re in it for the wrong reason. They are doing it for the money they’re getting from Disney. They’re doing it for the sponsorship. They’re doing it because they think it’s funny rather than fun.

“And I don’t like the fact I was there at an event and it has been portrayed as something almost the opposite of what it was. And yes, of course I admit I’m cross that I did not appear.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gareth
Gareth
18 hours ago

Of course they are in it for the wrong reasons, unlike the various Russians and Arab states who have had, and still controll teams in England, who are only there, not to launder money, but for the betterment of English football. Wrecsam are an easy target being in and of Cymru.

17
Reply
Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
18 hours ago

Rob and Ryan! You’ve got under the skin of The Times. Take this as a compliment, that you are doing something right and know this. If you were doing this for Chester City, this article would not have appeared.

15
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
17 hours ago

Looks like Ryan and Robbie have joined The Hole in the Dyke Gang…

5
Reply
Kerry Davies
Kerry Davies
16 hours ago

Reynolds is a superstar marketing man, look how much he made on the gin, but getting the Times to publicise Wrexham AND the TV show might be his best yet.

9
Reply
lufcwls
lufcwls
1 hour ago

Funny how I and many others who have watched Welcome To Wrexham got a completely different feel from Rob & Ryan. Typical Tory rag, don’t want anything good happening to Cymru.

1
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.