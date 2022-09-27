Watch: Times journalist’s scathing attack on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

A sports journalist at The Times has accused the owners of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds of investing in the club for the wrong reasons.

Speaking on The Game Podcast about the acclaimed docuseries Welcome To Wrexham, Alyson Rudd, levelled a number of accusations at the pair, including:

– They’re scared of people thinking they’re in it for the wrong reasons

– They are doing it for the money they’re getting from Disney

– They’re doing it for the sponsorship

– They’re doing it because they think it’s funny rather than fun

It appears the journalist’s ire stems from the fact that the press conference she attended and asked questions at was portrayed on the programme as starting at 9am, rather than 3pm when it actually took place.

She believed they were deliberately misleading the audience and making out they were something they were not.

“I was watching that (the press conference) thinking it was real and the whole thing wasn’t,” she said.

“Why they had to pretend it was at 9am I don’t know. Was it because they wanted to make out they just popped along on the spur of the moment. That it was just a little local press conference – and they just popped in to say hello, and why do they want to convey that?

“They’re scared of people thinking they’re in it for the wrong reason. They are doing it for the money they’re getting from Disney. They’re doing it for the sponsorship. They’re doing it because they think it’s funny rather than fun.

“And I don’t like the fact I was there at an event and it has been portrayed as something almost the opposite of what it was. And yes, of course I admit I’m cross that I did not appear.”

