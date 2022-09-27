Watch: Times journalist’s scathing attack on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
A sports journalist at The Times has accused the owners of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds of investing in the club for the wrong reasons.
Speaking on The Game Podcast about the acclaimed docuseries Welcome To Wrexham, Alyson Rudd, levelled a number of accusations at the pair, including:
– They’re scared of people thinking they’re in it for the wrong reasons
– They are doing it for the money they’re getting from Disney
– They’re doing it for the sponsorship
– They’re doing it because they think it’s funny rather than fun
It appears the journalist’s ire stems from the fact that the press conference she attended and asked questions at was portrayed on the programme as starting at 9am, rather than 3pm when it actually took place.
She believed they were deliberately misleading the audience and making out they were something they were not.
“I was watching that (the press conference) thinking it was real and the whole thing wasn’t,” she said.
“Why they had to pretend it was at 9am I don’t know. Was it because they wanted to make out they just popped along on the spur of the moment. That it was just a little local press conference – and they just popped in to say hello, and why do they want to convey that?
“They’re scared of people thinking they’re in it for the wrong reason. They are doing it for the money they’re getting from Disney. They’re doing it for the sponsorship. They’re doing it because they think it’s funny rather than fun.
“And I don’t like the fact I was there at an event and it has been portrayed as something almost the opposite of what it was. And yes, of course I admit I’m cross that I did not appear.”
🗣️ “They’re doing it for the money they are getting from Disney”
– @allyrudd_times says the Wrexham owners, Rob McElhenne and Ryan Reynolds, are investing in the club for the wrong reasons
Listen here: https://t.co/JIZ067zUbx pic.twitter.com/e8yi5aIrzz
— Times Sport (@TimesSport) September 27, 2022
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Of course they are in it for the wrong reasons, unlike the various Russians and Arab states who have had, and still controll teams in England, who are only there, not to launder money, but for the betterment of English football. Wrecsam are an easy target being in and of Cymru.
Rob and Ryan! You’ve got under the skin of The Times. Take this as a compliment, that you are doing something right and know this. If you were doing this for Chester City, this article would not have appeared.
Looks like Ryan and Robbie have joined The Hole in the Dyke Gang…
Reynolds is a superstar marketing man, look how much he made on the gin, but getting the Times to publicise Wrexham AND the TV show might be his best yet.
Funny how I and many others who have watched Welcome To Wrexham got a completely different feel from Rob & Ryan. Typical Tory rag, don’t want anything good happening to Cymru.