Watch: Turkish locals rescue Welsh fan’s wallet with a fishing rod

They say there’s no party like a Wales Away party and there’s certainly no fans quite like the Welsh fans.

Wales Away have descended on Samsun, the city where tonight’s game between Turkey and Wales will be played – and as usual there’s been many reports of fans ingratiating themselves with the locals.

Making friends wherever they go, the travelling Red Wall have been enjoy the hospitality and bonhomie on offer in the city on the north coast of Turkey.

Now we’re not saying those supporters are patently making the most of the cheap beer prices, but judging by some of the scenes of fans dancing on tables we’ve seen on social media, you can quite clearly make your own mind up.

For one fan, Geraint Lewis, unfortunately disaster struck when he managed to drop his wallet down a drain in the middle of a side street in the Black Sea port.

As he and his mates pondered just how the hell they were going to get it back, out popped a couple of Turkish locals with an ingenious idea – and a fishing rod.

It made for an hilarious scene as one local blocked off the street with a chair while the others crouched over the drain, one casting a fishing line with a hook on the end deep into the bottom of the drain.

Several of Geraint’s friends shone the lights from their mobile phones to help guide the expert ‘fisherman’ while he attempted the impossible.

After a minute or two, there were gasps and a liberal amount of swearing when incredibly he managed to retrieve the wallet from the drain.

Cue cheers, chants and general merriment – plus Geraint giving his new Turkish best friend a big hug to thank him for his amazing efforts.

If tonight’s game is half as entertaining, we’ll be in for a treat.

Watch and enjoy.

