Watch: United States sign up Santa Claus ahead of Wales game

With the World Cup kicking off just weeks before Christmas Day, it appears one of Wales’ main group rivals, the US have attempted to attract a big name to help influence matters on the field.

While we’ve got Michael Sheen on our side it looks like the United States are calling on the services of Santa Claus to help motivate them to win the World Cup.

In a trailer for the Fox Network coverage of the United States’ opening Group B game against Wales, a heavily groomed Santa – who we suspect might be suffering a mid-life crisis – can be seen sat opposite one of his little helpers reading a letter from a youngster.

In the letter the USA fan doesn’t ask for much – apart from the US to win the World Cup!

It reads: ‘Dear Santa, I know I asked for a lot last year, but this year is different.

‘I don’t want any presents all I want is for the US to win the World Cup.

‘You’re the guy who makes reindeer fly, you can make anything happen.

‘This is a team that is going to make a run at the World Cup all we have to do is believe.

‘The last time I checked that’s like your whole thing.’

In true schmaltzy American style (well you wouldn’t expect anything less) the camera turns to a wall where letters and pictures with the word ‘Believe’ written on them are displayed.

It’s a good try Santa, but you’re no Michael Sheen.

The @USMNT kick off their World Cup campaign on November 21st vs Wales. Santa is getting ready…. #Believe pic.twitter.com/Dv6k3P3EXh — Stu Holden (@stuholden) October 28, 2022

