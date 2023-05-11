Watch: US company dreams up Wales football shirt designed with dragons

A US sports jersey company has come with a Wales football shirt design – and it’s certainly distinctive.

Jersey Bird – the custom sports shirts and apparel manufacturer for teams, organisations, and companies stateside – dreamt up a new design for a Wales shirt and looked to Welsh history and mythology and history for inspiration. (Although they appear to have forgotten that Gareth Bale has retired)

If you like dragons then you’re in luck – this shirt is full of them.

The US company posted a video of how they came up with the design.

It was accompanied by the following commentary: “Adidas kept things traditional with Wales’ red and white World Cup kits, so we wanted to add bit more flair.

“Taking inspiration rom the Welsh dragon, an emblem with historical significance dating back to the 7th century.

“We started with a black base and created an intricate dragon pattern using two shades of red.

“Then we added the number and two chest logos.

“For sleeves we represented the Welsh flag with green and white stripes along the cuff.”

It’s not the first time the Wales shirt has had a dragon as an integral part of the shirt.

Both the home and away 1998 Lotto shirt came with a dragon outline, as did the Umbro kit from 1992.

As Cymru only unveiled their new kit last year it will be sometime before a new shirt is revealed.

It also remains to be seen if the Football Association fo Wales renews their contract with Adidas or they opt for a new manufacturer.

Personally, we’d love to see something a little more adventurous when it comes to the shirt design.

Whether it would look anything like this custom shirt from Jersey Bird remains to be seen.

