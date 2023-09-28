Watch: Video showing Aussie ‘fan’ changing sides to Wales goes viral

A clip which appears to show a Wallabies’ ‘supporter’ discarding his Australian shirt for a Wales top during the clash between the two sides at the Rugby World Cup has become a big hit on social.

With Wales battering the Aussies amassing a record 40-6 scoreline against the Wallabies, it seems to be all too much for one fan who is caught on camera at the OL Lyon Stadium, taking off his Australia shirt to reveal a Wales top underneath.

Surrounded by Wales fans who cheer his every move, the fan looks sheepish as he returns to his seat having suffered the humiliation of swapping sides.

The video has become a huge hit online racking up hundreds of thousands of views after being shared by the Pugby Pass podcast with the title – ‘This fan couldn’t take the pain any longer.’

However, on closer inspection is everything as it seems? Well, apparently not.

When the video was shared on Instagram, it attracted some irate comments from fans of other teams who took issue with how a fan could swap sides.

It was then revealed that the ‘Aussie fan’ was in fact a Welshman, who planned the stunt with the aid of his mates.

This was confirmed in the replie, with people posting comments including:

‘He’s a Welsh fan guys, he’s just having a laugh don’t take it too seriously,’

‘It’s a Welsh fan playing a joke, obvs no Australia fan is gonna rock up to a game with the opposing team’s shirt on under his.’

‘I was on the train with him he was Welsh.’

