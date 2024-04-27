Watch: Wales end Six Nations campaign on winning note

A record crowd for a women’s international at the Principality Stadium saw Wales snatch a last-gasp victory over Italy in the Six Nations.

Wales had lost their previous four matches in the competition and were staring at another defeat before Sisilia Tuipulotu’s try two minutes from time, converted by Lleucu George, earned the hosts a 22-20 victory.

Wales took the lead in the 16th minute through a try from hooker Carys Phillips but a minute later the home side lost the ball and Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi ran in, with Beatrice Rigoni’s conversion putting Italy ahead.

A penalty from Rigoni made it 10-5 at half-time but Wales were back in front within four minutes of the restart, prop Gwenllian Pyrs diving over and Keira Bevan converting.

A Bevan penalty extended the lead to five points but Italy hit back with two tries from Francesca Granzotto and Emma Stevanin before Tuipulotu’s last intervention.

The result was not enough for Wales to avoid the wooden spoon but the crowd of 10,592 went home happy.

