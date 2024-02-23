Watch: Wales fans belt out a Welsh classic in a Dublin pub

If Wales play as well against Ireland as this group of Welsh fans sing in a Dublin pub, then they could well pull off a shock in Saturday’s Six Nations encounter.

Members of Welsh choir Cor y Gleision, the Cardiff Rugby Choir, have made the trip across the Irish Sea to support Warren Gatland’s men as they take on Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Ahead of the clash they met up with some Irish choir friends at the Joe Mays pub in The Skerries, Dublin, where they serenaded the locals with a stirring version of Welsh hymn, Rachie.

However, this wasn’t just an excuse for several pints and a selection of favourite songs, they had come together to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. More than 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year on average – that’s 144 men every day.

The event was organised by Irishman Matt Davis, who said: “It’s wonderful how rugby brings friends from our two countries to help men’s awareness of cancer.”

Matt’s friend, Simon Cornish from Cardiff added: “It’s wonderful to be back in Skerries again helping Matt make men aware and the need to get themselves checked.

“What better way then meeting in Joe May’s. It feels like our hone from home.”

Video credit: Gwilym Hughes