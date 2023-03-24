Watch: Wales fans bring smiles to faces by handing out daffodils in Croatia

We’ve long known that Wales fans are some of the friendliest and happiest travelling supporters in world football.

Renowned for their love of a party and a good song, there’s one thing that is guaranteed when Wales Away are in town – and that’s a good time.

Welsh fans today took to the streets of Split, the host city for tomorrow’s Euro 2024 match with Croatia, to spread a big Welsh croeso to the locals.

A group of fans were filmed by a Croatian news website handing out daffodils to locals. There were big smiles when they were approached by supporters and handed the national flower of Wales.

There were probably a few bemused farces as well, but as the video shows, the Wales fans who bought the daffodils at a local market in the city, made a lot of new friends by spreading some Welsh love.

There were even a few free cwtches handed out for good measure!

Wales fans are renowned for their charity and once again Welsh football charity Gôl Cymru will be active in Croatia.

Ahead of the national team’s match in Split, Gôl will make a donation of sporting vouchers worth €1000 to two organisations that run football teams for children with various disabilities – ​​Down 21 Split and Pogled (View) Association.

Children from their respective football teams, Special Power Teams Nedelišće/Ćakovec and Hajduk Split, will be heading to the big match on Saturday night and Gôl representatives will meet with them to donate the goods and see first-hand the excellent work they do.

As ever, the fans will be raising money to help underprivileged children in Split and around all future Cymru matches. Raffles will be taking place on chartered flights and at a pre-match fundraising party in Fabrique Pub to which all Cymru fans are welcome to come and help out.

Chester Hartley, representing Gôl Cymru said: “This incredible initiative is something we’re really proud to support. At home, we know how children with disabilities struggle to get involved in sport and the structures these organisations have already put in place are an inspiration to us all. We hope our contribution will help even if just in a small way to making sure this project continues. Thanks again to Cymru fans for making this possible.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

