Watch: Wales fans form mass choir as they fly out for Rugby World Cup

Welsh fans have been caught on camera heading out to the Rugby World Cup – and they sounded in fine voice ahead of Wales’ opening game tomorrow evening.

Fans were filmed at Bristol Airport belting out Bread of Heaven and Calon Lan while waiting to board flights to France as part of a mass exodus to witness Warren Gatland’s men in action in France.

What better way to while away the time before take off than joining forces with other Welsh fans to form a massed choir to really get into the mood for the opening World Cup group match against Fiji in Bordeaux.

The rugby fans will be hoping to experience the same sort of passionate highs displayed by their footballing counterparts when the Wales football team won their opening game of Euro 2016 in the same stadium in Bordeaux.

Let’s hope Wales rugby team can emulate the heroics of Bale et al during that heady summer in France and go deep into the tournament.

Warren Gatland has no doubt that Wales are fully conditioned for Bordeaux’s blistering heat as they aim to turn up the temperature on Rugby World Cup opponents Fiji.

It is due to hit 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while not dropping much below 30 a day later despite a kick-off of 9pm local time.

Wales, though, look set to reap the benefits of punishing conditions at training camps in Switzerland and Turkey that formed a central part of their tournament warm-up.

“I think in international rugby you have to go to dark places and you have to be hurting,” Wales head coach Gatland said.

“It’s whether other teams are hurting that little bit more than you.

“Everyone is talking about the heat being an advantage to Fiji, but we’ve had some pretty gruelling sessions in heat so we are conditioned to that.

“We’ve been comfortable with the pace of the game and the intensity of the game. Probably from the warm-up games, where the ball-in-play time against England in the first game was 39 minutes, we looked good.

“In the second game against England, it was 30 minutes and it probably didn’t allow us to use some of the hard work we’ve put in. It has definitely been a focus for us.”

