Watch: Wales fans’ inspired (and drunken) take on popular football chant

If you have attended a football match in the last few years or even watched a game on TV, you wouldn’t fail to notice a song with the distinctive refrain of ‘Allez Allez Allez’.

It started, at least in this country, during the 2017-18 season when Liverpool were making a run in the UEFA Champions League. They played a game at Porto in Portugal, where the locals were singing a song adapted from an old Italian dance tune called ‘L’Estate Sta Finendo’ (‘The Summer is Ending’). That song had made its way through the Italian leagues before Porto picked it up.

When Liverpool launched it upon unsuspecting ears, it spread like wildfire around clubs in the English leagues.

Cardiff City adopted their own version of the song when they gained promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

These are the words:

We’re the famous Cardiff City,

We come from Sloper Road,

When they talk about the Welsh Cup,

We’ve won it f*cking loads.

We beat Real Madrid,

We won the F.A. Cup,

But still you don’t believe us,

The Blues are going up!

Joey Jordan’s handball

After Wales super showing against Austria last night in the World Cup playoff semi-final, one group of celebrating Wales fans saw fit to pen their own take on what is rapidly becoming a classic chant.

Ross Hooper and his mates belted out their lager fuelled version with as much gusto as his humanely possible as you’ve watched your team win one of the biggest games in their history.

Whether it will be picked up by the Red Wall at future games we’re unsure, however we enjoyed their rather inebriated version nonetheless.

See what you think.

These are the words.

SInce 58 we’ve suffered

A summer full of pain

Watching the World Cup on the telly in the p*ssing rain

Joey Jordan’s handball

Paul Bodin hit the bar

But now we are the Welsh boys and we’re going to Qatar

