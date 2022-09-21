Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Wales fans throw a giant party in Brussels

21 Sep 2022 2 minute read
Wales fans partying at O’Reillys bar in Brussels

Wales fans were out in numbers in Brussels ahead of the Nations League clash against Belgium.

And as always they were having the time of their lives.

Basing themselves at O’Reillys Irish bar in the city centre, a giant party was in full swing with hundreds of Welsh fans belting out a smattering of Wales Away favourites including Waka Waka and Yma o Hyd.

Of course, Brussels has a special place in the hearts of Wales fans.

Back in 2014 it was the scene of Wales’ triumphant 0-0 draw with the high flying Belgians at the start of what would be a successful campaign to Euro 2016 qualification.

Just as memorably it was also the scene of the birthplace of Zombie Nation as a Wales Away banger.

Whatever the score between Belgium and Wales, one thing is certain Welsh fans will be proving why we’re known as The Land Of Song. And we like a drink.

Watch and enjoy!

There was even a little bit of Abba for the purists…

