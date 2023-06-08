Watch: Wales football star Connor Roberts’ brilliant golf videos

Connor Roberts has consistently shown he is game for a laugh

The Cymru star’s humorous quips are the stuff of legend.

He’s a joker in the pack, and a legend at the back for Wales.

Who can forget his Dydd Gwener Bois Ffantastig video, his bringing Welsh cakes to a Cymru press conference proclaiming ‘man of the people me butt’, his attachment to the inflatable dragon at the squad’s World Cup camp and his memorable run-in with Wout Weghorst

Now the the Crynant Cafu has turned his hand to self-deprecating golf videos.

We know he doesn’t like to take himself too seriously and that’s exactly what you get in these brilliant videos he’s posted to his TikTok account.

Yes we know it’s a bit of a cliche to say that footballers like playing golf, but these videos filmed at a couple of courses in Wales, show that not every footballer who likes golf is as preternaturally talented as Gareth Bale.

Connor Roberts well knows this and the amateur golfer is just delighted in getting par on one hole.

He’s also coined what we think is a catchphrase that will catch on – DECENT!

Watch and enjoy!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

