Watch: Wales football star Connor Roberts’ brilliant golf videos
Connor Roberts has consistently shown he is game for a laugh
The Cymru star’s humorous quips are the stuff of legend.
He’s a joker in the pack, and a legend at the back for Wales.
Who can forget his Dydd Gwener Bois Ffantastig video, his bringing Welsh cakes to a Cymru press conference proclaiming ‘man of the people me butt’, his attachment to the inflatable dragon at the squad’s World Cup camp and his memorable run-in with Wout Weghorst
Now the the Crynant Cafu has turned his hand to self-deprecating golf videos.
We know he doesn’t like to take himself too seriously and that’s exactly what you get in these brilliant videos he’s posted to his TikTok account.
Yes we know it’s a bit of a cliche to say that footballers like playing golf, but these videos filmed at a couple of courses in Wales, show that not every footballer who likes golf is as preternaturally talented as Gareth Bale.
Connor Roberts well knows this and the amateur golfer is just delighted in getting par on one hole.
He’s also coined what we think is a catchphrase that will catch on – DECENT!
Watch and enjoy!
@crjroberts Todays play with me at the Mond golf Club. #golftiktok ♬ original sound – Connor Roberts
@crjroberts 2 holes for the price of 1 chaps. #golftiktok #tiktokgolf #golfing ♬ original sound – Connor Roberts
@crjroberts Con Robs plays golf #golftiktok ♬ original sound – Connor Roberts
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.