Watch: Wales’ reach Euro playoff final thanks to extra time VAR decision

Wales kept alive their dream of playing at a major tournament for the first time as VAR intervened to allow Ceri Holland’s extra time Euro 2025 play-off semi-final winner against Slovakia.

Holland secured a 3-2 aggregate victory in the 22nd minute of extra-time, smashing home from close range after Kayleigh Barton had hit the post, and give Wales a 2-0 second-leg win in Cardiff.

Welsh celebrations were curtailed by an offside flag, but a VAR check showed Barton was clearly onside when racing onto Jess Fishlock’s pass.

Fishlock had earlier taken her record Wales goals tally to 46 by wiping out Slovakia’s 2-1 first-leg lead with a polished finish seven minutes before half-time.

Wales – ranked 29 in the world and 22 places above Slovakia – dominated the contest but were fortunate to be spared a penalty shoot-out after missing a host of chances.

The Dragons will now meet the Republic of Ireland – 9-0 aggregate winners over Georgia in their one-sided semi-final – to decide a place at next summer’s European Championships in Switzerland.

Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson revealed on Monday that Fishlock would be making her first start since damaging a knee for her American club Seattle Reign on September 6.

Fishlock came on for the final 25 minutes in Poprad on Friday and gave Wales hope after falling 2-0 behind, setting up fellow substitute Ffion Morgan for a precious late goal.

Morgan was also promoted from the bench and started in an unfamiliar central striking role, though she was lively as Wales probed for openings that became more frequent as the first half wore on.

Wales were guilty of overhitting crosses as Slovakia soaked up pressure with few scares, Morgan and James both screwing shots wide with goalkeeper Maria Korenciova unruffled.

Holland blazed over and Wales were searching for inspiration when Slovakia conceded possession and James threaded a defence-splitting pass for Fishlock to chip over the advancing Korenciova.

Fishlock almost had a second moments later as Korenciova saved well and Kristina Kosikova stopped Morgan’s surge on the stroke of half-time, but Wales were very much on top.

It was the same story after the interval as Morgan curled wide and passed up an even better opening after breaking beyond the Slovakia defence.

Jana Vojtekova excelled with a brilliant block as Holland seemed certain to give Wales the lead from eight yards out.

Slovakia were clinging on and Fishlock had the ball in the net twice in the space of four minutes, only to be denied by an offside flag on each occasion.

Fishlock was also inches from adding a decisive touch to a Rachel Rowe cross that was flashed across the six-yard box.

Wales might have been punished seven minutes from time when James was caught in possession, but Tamara Moravkova dragged wide Slovakia’s first goal attempt.

Fishlock’s influence waned in the closing stages, but the veteran mustered one final telling moment to see Wales deservedly through.

