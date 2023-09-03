Watch: Wales squad’s brilliant rendition of Calon Lân on arrival in France

It was music that dominated both the Wales’ rugby squad’s departure and their arrival at the Rugby World Cup.

On their departure from from the Vale of Glamorgan base on Sunday morning they were serenaded by the dulcet tones of the Urdd Choir.

On arrival in Versailles on the outskirts of Paris where they will be basing themselves throughout the World Cup, they ingratiated themselves with their French hosts at a civic reception with a stirring version of Calon Lân.

The team was led in fine voice by Corey Domachowski, while Dan Biggar delivered a speech in French.

The fly-half joined Toulon in 2022 and has been learning French, which he showed off to great effect.

“It was pretty nerve wracking, especially because I haven’t been in France for a few months now,” said Biggar, speaking to BBC Wales.

“It was a little bit rusty. In France it’s nice to show a little bit of willing.

“The people here put on a brilliant show for us so it was nice to give a little bit back in their language. I’m sure my French teacher will correct me on a few bits and pieces but hopefully it went down okay.”

Young Cardiff prop Domachowski was given the responsibility of leading the impromptu choir and Biggar said the squad ‘just about blagged it!’

“Not a huge amount of work has gone into that if I’m honest,” he said.

“Corey has been in charge, we’ve had a couple of sessions before training, but not a huge amount.

“Hopefully we play better than we sing. There has been no outside help, we’ve done it all ourselves. We managed to just about blag it.”

The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday, September 8 with hosts France playing New Zealand in Paris. Wales’ opening game is against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday, September 10.

