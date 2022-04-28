Watch: Wales stars Ben Davies and Joe Rodon make young fan’s day

This is the sort of heartwarming content we all need right now.

Spurs’ Welsh stars Ben Davies and Joe Rodon paid a visit to a young fan – and it’s safe to say it’s one of the loveliest videos you’ll see this year.

Tottenham fan Ryley Keys was told he would never walk. After years of bravely building his strength – and a surprise visit from Ben and Joe, he’ll now take a penalty at Spurs Stadium at May’s North London Derby against Arsenal.

Sonny

The reaction from the youngster when two Spurs heroes turn up is priceless – and then it gets even better when Ryley celebrates scoring a goal in a kick about with Ben and Joe, and acts out Spurs’ striker Son Heung-min’s signature ‘taking a picture’ celebration.

Ben Davies comments how much Sonny would love the celebration and then the two Welshmen make the little boy’s day even better by getting the striker on face time for a chat with Ryley.

As we said it’s just the loveliest video you’ll see. Well done to Spurs – and Ben and Joe – for setting this up for the young fan.

Watch and enjoy. (And we’re not crying, you’re crying.

Unmissable content. 💙 Ryley Keys was told he would never walk. After years of bravely building his strength and a surprise visit from Ben Davies & Joe Rodon, he’ll now take a penalty at @SpursStadium at May’s North London Derby. pic.twitter.com/q6Tud1Ibmd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 28, 2022

