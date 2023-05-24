Watch: Wales star’s hilarious stories about football legend Brian Clough

It was 30 years ago since Brian Clough managed his final game.

On May 8th, 1993, Nottingham Forest fans paid a tearful farewell to the man who had transformed their football club.

He performed miracles to lead Derby to the First Division title in 1972. He then famously transformed Forest into a European giant, winning back to back European Cups in 1979 and 1980. He won the First Division title with Forest in 1978, and also won the League Cup in 1978, 1979, 1989 and 1990.

Heralded as the greatest manager England never had, he was also one of the finest orators, humorists and outspoken football men the game has seen.

His words were quote gold. He was a journalist’s dream, or nightmare, depending on what mood you caught him in. Life was certainly never dull when Brian Clough was around.

Stories about Clough are legion – some of the funniest and illuminating you will ever hear.

During the month of the anniversary of his last game, clips of former Wales goalkeeper Mark Crossley and his brilliant tales of his hilarious encounters with Clough have gone viral on social media platform TikTok.

Crossley was a regular in the Welsh international squad, serving first as understudy to Neville Southall, and then Paul Jones. He made more than 300 appearances for Nottingham Forest between 1989 and 2000.

The tales from the eight-times capped goalkeeper who qualified to play for Wales through a Welsh grandparent, are embellished by Crossley’s magnificent Clough impression – one of the finest you will ever hear.

So sit back and enjoy. These stories are brilliantly funny and superbly told.

