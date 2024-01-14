Watch: Wales superstar Louis Rees-Zammit scores 60 metre wonder try

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No it’s flying winger Louis Rees-Zammit once again showing why he possesses a turn of pace that’s two parts Flash, one part Superman.

The Wales international already has a highlights reel that is among the best in the business and he’s still only 22.

However, his stunning 60m solo try for his club Gloucester in their 21-20 victory against Edinburgh last night is right up there with the very best.

In the best possible preparation for Wales’ Six Nations campaign his burst of acceleration that left the opposition for dead looked effortless, as if he was gliding across the pitch without much fuss and effort at all.

His scything run, complete with dazzling body swerves and a devastating speed left five Edinburgh players trailing in his wake.

Playing full-back he laid down an impressive marker ahead of the Six Nations opener against Scotland as Gloucester secured their place in the last 16 knockout round of the Challenge Cup.

The Welsh superstar hit the headlines earlier this month when it was reported he was in line for a mega-money move to Japan.

The Rugby Paper reported that Japanese side Mie Honda Heat have tabled a hugely lucrative offer to tempt him to follow the likes of Liam Williams to Japanese rugby at the end of the season. With Rees-Zammit’s Gloucester contract ending this summer he is set to depart English rugby, with clubs in France also believed to be monitoring his situation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

