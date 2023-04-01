Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Wales women score impressive Six Nations victory over Scotland

01 Apr 2023 2 minute read
Wales women’s rugby team celebrate a fine victory over Scotland (Credit: BBC Wales)

Sisilia Tuipulotu and Gwenllian Pyrs scored two tries apiece as Wales triumphed 34-22 against Scotland in Edinburgh and went top of the Women’s Six Nations table.

Tuipulotu and fellow prop Pyrs crossed in the first half either side of a Helen Nelson penalty for the hosts as Wales went 12-3 up, before Lana Skeldon’s reply and Nelson’s conversion reduced the deficit to two points heading into the interval.

Pyrs added her second try moments after the restart, with Keira Bevan kicking her second successful conversion, Coreen Grant hit back for Scotland and Tuipulotu then got on the scoresheet again to secure Wales a bonus point and put them 24-17 up.

Scotland again rallied, with Chloe Rollie crossing in the 65th minute, but Nelson missed her conversion attempt as the visitors kept their noses ahead by two.

And Wales then wrapped things up in the final 10 minutes, with Elinor Snowsill kicking a penalty and then converting Ffion Lewis’ 78th-minute try.

It makes it two wins from two matches for Ioan Cunningham’s side, who go above France at the summit having added to the 31-5 victory over Ireland, while Bryan Easson’s Scotland remain without a point a week on from being thumped 58-7 by England in their opener.

