Watch: Wales women score impressive Six Nations victory over Scotland
Sisilia Tuipulotu and Gwenllian Pyrs scored two tries apiece as Wales triumphed 34-22 against Scotland in Edinburgh and went top of the Women’s Six Nations table.
Tuipulotu and fellow prop Pyrs crossed in the first half either side of a Helen Nelson penalty for the hosts as Wales went 12-3 up, before Lana Skeldon’s reply and Nelson’s conversion reduced the deficit to two points heading into the interval.
Pyrs added her second try moments after the restart, with Keira Bevan kicking her second successful conversion, Coreen Grant hit back for Scotland and Tuipulotu then got on the scoresheet again to secure Wales a bonus point and put them 24-17 up.
Scotland again rallied, with Chloe Rollie crossing in the 65th minute, but Nelson missed her conversion attempt as the visitors kept their noses ahead by two.
And Wales then wrapped things up in the final 10 minutes, with Elinor Snowsill kicking a penalty and then converting Ffion Lewis’ 78th-minute try.
It makes it two wins from two matches for Ioan Cunningham’s side, who go above France at the summit having added to the 31-5 victory over Ireland, while Bryan Easson’s Scotland remain without a point a week on from being thumped 58-7 by England in their opener.
🎶 Oh Sisilia … you’re breaking Scottish hearts 💪
Sheer power from @SisiliaT14 to open the scores for @WelshRugbyUnion #TikTokW6N #OurCharge #SCOWAL pic.twitter.com/h6YnyxJ5hn
— TikTok Women’s Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 1, 2023
Harries 🔗 Bevan 🔗 Pyrs 💪@welshrugbyunion’s @GPyrs goes over the line 🙌#SCOWAL #TikTokW6N #OurCharge pic.twitter.com/Bap4tGDApl
— TikTok Women’s Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 1, 2023
It’s a double for @GPyrs 🤩#SCOWAL #TikTokW6N #OurCharge @WelshRugbyUnion pic.twitter.com/qLCWDNgScf
— TikTok Women’s Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 1, 2023
May the force be with you @SisiliaT14 💪#OurCharge #TikTokW6N #SCOWAL pic.twitter.com/T3c5eagmsh
— TikTok Women’s Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 1, 2023
The try that sealed the victory for @WelshRugbyUnion @ffionalicelewis 👏👏#SCOWAL #TikTokW6N #OurCharge pic.twitter.com/b3SMymHOHu
— TikTok Women’s Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 1, 2023
