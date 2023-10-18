Watch: Wales women’s rugby squad visit world’s most southerly Welsh bar

What are you going to do when you are from Wales and you find yourself 11,700 miles away from preparing yourself for an international tournament in New Zealand.

If you are the Wales women rugby squad there is only one possible destination – the famed Welsh Dragon Bar in Wellington.

The squad descended on the bar to take a look around and received a warm Welsh welcome from general manager Hannah Williams, who is originally from Wrexham.

The players particularly loved the rugby shirts adorning the walls and all signed a Wales women’s shirt to present to the bar to take pride of place on their wall.

The bar, which this months celebrated its 19th birthday, is the only Welsh bar in the Southern Hemisphere and is famed for its Mid Winter Christmas celebration in June, for all those NZ residents and travellers down under who want to celebrate the festive season when the weather mirrors a UK winter.

The bar is run by general manager Hannah and co-owner Andrew Jones originally from Tonyrefail.

The bar is a real home away from home for the Welsh. There are flags adorning the walls, rugby and football shirts hung around the bar and plenty of Welsh refreshments on tap.

As well as Brains and Wrexham Lager they also stock a large variety of Penderyn whiskies, gins, vodka and rums.

The Wales women’s squad are in New Zealand for the inaugural WXV tournament which will see them taking on some of the world’s best teams – Australia, New Zealand and Canada in the coming weeks.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿👏 WXV x WALES Take a look at the guide for info on how to watch and support 👇#HerStory | #WXV1 pic.twitter.com/kpvHPRNXKX — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 17, 2023

GALLERY OF IMAGES FROM THE WELSH DRAGON BAR

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Find out more about the Welsh Dragon Bar via welshdragonbar.co.nz

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

