Watch: Welcome To Wrexham ad plays ‘every 15 minutes’ in the US

A Wrexham fan in the US has given a hint as to how popular the new series of Welcome To Wrexham looks like being – given how many times per day he’s seen the commercial for the show on US TV.

Jason from the Wrexham Phoenix supporters group posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the ad was everywhere playing at least every 15 minutes on channels in the US.

He wrote: “It doesn’t seem to matter what channel I’m watching, this commercial plays every 15 minutes! I probably see this commercial 10-15 times per day. Love it!”

It doesn’t seem matter what channel I’m watching, this commercial plays every 15 minutes! I probably see this commercial 10-15 times per day. Love it! 😂#WxmAFC #WelcometoWrexham #Wrexham pic.twitter.com/P145Ir9rFi — Jason – WrexhamPhoenix (@WrexhamPhoenix) September 5, 2023

If we thought the popularity of the football club couldn’t get any bigger, judging by the advertising being thrown at the show, which airs in the US on FX on September 12 and in the UK on Disney Plus on September 13, then we’ve probably not seen anything yet.

Given the huge turnouts to see the club play their four pre-season friendlies in America during July, coupled with billboards for the new series of the show being spotted across the US, most noticeably on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, then who knows where this stardust story will take us.

In the latest trailer for Welcome To Wrexham, co-owner Ryan Reynolds said that Wrexham football club is “the most special gift I’ve ever had in my life”.

Reynolds, 46, bought Wrexham AFC with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney in 2020.

Following their purchase of the club, the actors launched the docuseries, which was released in 2022.

The latest trailer sets the scene for the team’s challenge as they attempted to escape the National League last season.

Unsustainable

In the video, McElhenney, 46, talks about the sustainability of the club and says: “If we do not get promoted this year, the club is completely and wholly unsustainable.”

Reynolds adds: “The burden isn’t just winning and getting out of this league, it’s never letting down this community.”

A stirring version of Can’t Take My Eyes Off You by the Fron Male Choir plays over a montage which features clips of the football players on the pitch.

Another part of the trailer shows the moment Reynolds and McElhenney meet the King, who visited the football club with the Queen Consort in 2022.

Last season, the club managed to win the National League title with 111 points.

This won Wrexham promotion to the Football League and ascension to football’s fourth tier for the first time since 2008.

McElhenney and Reynolds have not only revived a football club they’ve become fierce supporter of all things Welsh, having promoted the Welsh language and culture globally since buying the football club, leading some to label them as unofficial ambassadors to Wales

Series 2 of Welcome To Wrexham will premiere on September 13 on Disney+ in the UK

