Watch: Welsh choir perform Men of Harlech and Yma o Hyd for Cardiff boss

To say that the fans of Cardiff City have taken to their new manager Erol Bulut would be something of an understatement.

With the rejuvenated club currently sitting sixth in the Championship table, the team that last season was embroiled in a relegation dog fight look a team transformed this term.

The new gaffer has united Cardiff City’s fanbase by instilling an unstinting work ethic and tactical nous in his side. With a raft of new signings they are not only fighting for each other, there is fierce competition for places, yet they are a squad united in team spirit and camaraderie.

It was no surprise then that the manager received a rapturous reception when he arrived at the Ferndale Imps Club to take part in an evening with Erol Bulut.

The event consisted of a question and answer session with the boss and Cardiff City matchday announcer Rhydian Bowen-Phillips and a packed club full of Cardiff fans.

There was also a charity raffle and a performance from Cor Meibion Morlais, who serenaded the manager with Men Of Harlech and Yma o Hyd in front of a Welsh and Turkish flag.

A total of £801 was raised for local charities including The Rhondda Food Bank.

Diolch to the #RhonddaBluebirds for the warm welcome earlier tonight. A great evening with #ErolBulut, who gave some great answers and had time for everyone plus we managed to raise over £800 for local charities. "Erol Bulut's barmy army…" \o/ \o/ \o/ #CityAsOne

Erol Bulut answered questions for well over an hour and impressed those present with the way he spoke and the way he wants the club to progress. He also revealed the club is looking to make three or four new signings in the January transfer window.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) Gareth Dunning wrote: “The connection is back and fans need to remember that when we are in bad form or the gaffer’s made mistakes. It’s a proper fit this one, win lose or draw he fully gets us and what we are about, exciting times ahead.”

Tim Smith added: “This is bang on. It’s not difficult to form a bond with the fans. Winning helps, obviously, but stuff like this goes a long way to really endearing yourself and may even act as a little buffer when things are tough. Great to see Bulut genuinely engaging in the pubs and clubs.”

Dan C also wrote: “This is brilliant! Really goes a long way to building that relationship between the club and its fans and local communities! Amazing stuff & Bulut is at the heart of it!”

Organiser Micky Villan said: “Many thanks to everyone who came along and made it a successful event. And the people behind the scenes that made this event possible.”

