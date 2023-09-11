Watch: Welsh cyclist sharing beer with brother during Tour of Britain goes viral

Welsh cycling star Luke Rowe was riding for the Team Ineos Grenadiers during the final stage of the Tour of Britain which was held in south Wales.

As he approached the final climb of the race in Caerphilly, out of the crowd ran a man dressed as a cheerleader.

Sprinting alongside Rowe, blonde wig blowing in the breeze, he handed the Welshman a bottle of lager, and both necked from the bottle much to the amusement of the crowd who cheered both on.

A video of the incident was posted by the Tour Of Britain on X (formerly Twitter) with the words ‘how’s the beer Luke Rowe?’

It transpires that the ‘cheerleader’ was in fact, the cyclist’s brother – a fact confirmed by the Team Ineos rider in a subsequent post on X.

Following the race, Rowe posted: ‘Imagine this, your best mate is your brother, I support him, he supports me. We meet on the last climb of the race and sink a beer together. Maybe it’s not the perfect pro image but fuck it. We have to enjoy these moments

The race was won by Wout van Aert who claimed his second Tour of Britain title by three seconds on Sunday.

The Jumbo-Visma rider held onto his overnight advantage ahead of the final stage to reclaim the title he won in 2021.

The stage had to be diverted after an unrelated accident on the route. Organisers halted the stage for around half an hour after the collision, which reportedly left one person hurt, and a section over Bwlch mountain did not go ahead.

Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) won the eighth stage in Caerphilly but he would have needed to recover a 39-second deficit to win the race.

Rodriguez ultimately took the stage, Margam County Park to Caerphilly, by 11 seconds with Van Aert having chased him down to finish second.

Uno-X’s Tobias Halland Johannessen finished second overall with Damien Howsen of Q36.5 third in the general classification and Ineos’ Magnus Sheffield also three seconds behind Van Aert.

