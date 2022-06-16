Watch: Welsh flag is raised in Qatar to mark Wales making World Cup

The Welsh flag has been raised in Qatar to celebrate Wales’ qualification for the World Cup.

Undertaking the unveiling was Daniel Phillips, a Welshman working at the British Embassy in Doha.

Delivering a message in Welsh he said: “Good afternoon and welcome to Doha. I’m Daniel Phillips, the deputy director of trade and investment and a Welshman based at the British Embassy in Doha.

I wish to say huge congratulations to the Welsh team for qualifying for the football World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

“Today I have the privilege of raising the flag on behalf of Wales, now joining England as the second British team in the world’s largest football competition. And on behalf of myself and everyone at the British Embassy her in Doha I’d like to say best of luck to both Wales and England, and I look forward to supporting the two British teams here in the World Cup in Qatar this year.”

Ac mae’r Ddraig Goch wedi ei chodi ar y Corniche yn Doha 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The best flag in the world being raised on the Corniche in Doha. Boys and girls, the dragon has roared 🐉🌎 pic.twitter.com/tUfhVIRuQ3 — Red Wall in Qatar 2022 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@redwallqatar) June 16, 2022

It’s not the first sign of a Welsh flag in the capital of Qatar. Since Wales qualified for the World Cup on June 6, the red dragon has been displayed around the city to mark Rob Page’s men reaching the finals.

Now that the team has qualified, Welsh fans have been working out their travel arrangements.

Former Sky Sports presenter Rhodri Williams, who is now based in Doha, where he now works for the Al Kass sports channel, will. be hosting fans at the Gol Cymru pre-match party venue at the Intercontinental Hotel in the city.

What a glorious sight to see! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 in 🇶🇦 Celebrating #Wales ⚽️ World Cup qualification, today Qatar raised the Red Dragon! Proudly flying high with all other qualifying countries. So much excitement is already building, we can’t wait for @Cymru to show the 🌏 what we can do! pic.twitter.com/zPkIu9RvMV — Welsh Government International 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦 (@walesintheworld) June 16, 2022

Welsh flag 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 already added to the roster here in Doha @Cymru #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/LPZiGJErbg — James Varley (@jvarleymedia) June 7, 2022

The Welsh Dragon looking beautiful in Qatar! Can’t believe it 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/9xqWCxxoVK — Ross Struel Clarke (@RossyClarke10) June 10, 2022

