Watch: Welsh footballing prodigy dubbed ‘fastest wonderkid in the world’

Wales has never been short of flyers, thrilling players whose speed and ability to go past a player has transformed them into Welsh legends.

The likes of Gareth Bale and Ryan Giggs, Mickey Thomas and Cliff Jones all had that unerring ability to put on a show and light up the pitch when they were on the ball.

Now Wales might well be looking at a new name to add to that pacy list.

The Up And Coming, an Instagram account dedicated to showcasing the next generation of academy footballers, dubbed Manchester United’s 14-year-old speed merchant Silva Mexes Tyler-Earnshaw, the ‘fastest wonderkid in the world’.

Posting a video of Silva, decimating the opposition in a 100m race, they wrote: ‘Silva Mexes who plays the Red Devils’ U-14 side. Outside of football, Silva competes in distance running races. He reached his personal best 100m record recently, completing the race in 11.1 seconds. Great to see academy players taking part in sports away from football, especially ones that benefit their game as well.’

Back in May, Manchester United signed Silva – a 100m sprint champion at Under-13 level in Essex – from his former club Ipswich Town.

The youngster, who has Welsh family footballing heritage thanks to his dad former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw, wrote on Instagram at the time of his signing with United: “Very proud moment for me and my family to announce my signing for @manchesterunited. Thank you for everyone who has helped me on my journey so far. The work starts now.”

Silva, who has also perfected his dad’s trademark somersault goal celebration looks a real talent.

Let’s hope in years to come we see the youngster following in the footsteps of his dad Rob and stepping up a gear for Wales at senior international level. And performing that distinctive somersault, of course.

