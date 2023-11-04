Watch: Welsh player scores stunning free kick from the halfway line

Welsh footballer Callum Saunders has found himself in some esteemed company this week.

A few days ago Harry Kane scored a pearler of a goal from the halfway line for Bayern Munich in their 8-0 drubbing of Darmstadt in the Bundesliga.

On Friday evening in the JD Cymru South clash between Trefelin BGC and Abertillery Bluebirds, Trefelin forward Saunders performed a similar feat. However, what was unique about the Welshman’s goal was that it was a free-kick.

With the opportunistic vision to spot the Abertillery goalkeeper on the edge of his area, no doubt not expecting to be beaten from 50 yards, Saunders approached the ball and sent it sailing over the head of the stranded keeper much to the joy of his teammates, fans and the player himself.

It was quite a game for Saunders who also scored a sumptuous first half goal to cap a brilliant individual display, meeting a free kick from the right with a flick of his boot to steer the ball into the Abertillery net.

Speaking to Sgorio following the game, he talked through his goals.

Of his opening goal he said: “The first one was from a free kick. The ball was whipped in, I saw it last minute to be honest and I flicked my foot at it and it’s gone into the top corner.

As for that free kick, he said: “I’ve seen the keeper on the edge of his box and I’ve just gone for it. The keeper didn’t really move did he. He just stood there!”

Callum Saunders yn sgorio cic rydd o'r llinell hanner 😱 Callum Saunders scores a free kick from the halfway line 😱 Canlyniad: @trefelinbgc 6-1 @AberBluebirdsFC #JDCymruSouth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 | @CymruLeagues pic.twitter.com/H4XfwO8pE5 — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) November 3, 2023

