Watch: Welsh rugby fan receives standing ovation from French supporters

Wales rugby fans haven’t had much to shout about during the Six Nations.

However, there is one moment when the Welsh will always make themselves heard – and that’s singing our wonderful anthem.

This was certainly true on Saturday at the Stade de France when Wales put in a plucky performance against the French.

In the stands Welsh supporters certainly made a wonderful impression on their hosts – no one more so than proud Welshman Ben Scales.

In a video shared on Twitter by Channel 4 Wales news correspondent Andy Davies, you see Ben, surrounded by French fans, deliver one of the most rousing and passionate versions of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau you will ever hear – much to the amusement and delight of the home fans whose reactions to his singing are priceless.

So charmed were they by Ben’s vocal prowess and love for his country they cheered him wildly and gave him a huge round of applause.

Watch and enjoy!

Fair play Ben Scales – surrounded by French fans in Paris yesterday, belts out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, spilling his beer, bursting with pride, to the delight of the home support…

👏👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#FRAvWAL@WelshRugbyUnion pic.twitter.com/8Y7N4o24nM — Andy Davies (@adavies4) March 19, 2023

