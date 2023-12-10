Watch: Welsh star Harry Wilson’s stunning strike for Fulham

Harry Wilson is showing why he’s stepping up for both club and country.

After his memorable double for Wales against Croatia – the playmaker has taken his international form into his Premier League appearances for Fulham.

In his last three appearances – against Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and West Ham – the Welshman has scored two goals and an assist, for Marco Silva’s talented side.

Harry Wilson’s last 3 Premier League appearances: ⚽ vs. Liverpool

🅰️ vs. Forest

⚽ vs. West Ham Adds a 4th goal. 4⃣ pic.twitter.com/fEw3bPo9kT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 10, 2023

As we all know he possesses a wand of a left foot and is at his most dangerous cutting in from the wing and unleashing a curling shot into the top corner of the opposition net.

He once again showed off his masterly skills with just such a strike against West Ham at Craven Cottage this afternoon – unleashing a pin point accurate shot past the despairing dive of the Hammers’ keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Ahead of Wales’ crucial Euro 2024 playoff semi-final against Finland Wales boss Robert Page has said how vital it is that our players are getting match time and playing well.

Let’s hope that Harry can unleash a couple of his trademark goals against the Finns at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Roll on March!

WHAT A GOAL HARRY WILSON!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/3SQe182Xfa — welshfootie (@welshfootie) December 10, 2023

