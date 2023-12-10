Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Welsh star Harry Wilson’s stunning strike for Fulham

10 Dec 2023 2 minute read
Fulham’s Harry Wilson curls a sublime shot into the back of the West Ham goal

Harry Wilson is showing why he’s stepping up for both club and country.

After his memorable double for Wales against Croatia – the playmaker has taken his international form into his Premier League appearances for Fulham.

In his last three appearances – against Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and West Ham – the Welshman has scored two goals and an assist, for Marco Silva’s talented side.

As we all know he possesses a wand of a left foot and is at his most dangerous cutting in from the wing and unleashing a curling shot into the top corner of the opposition net.

He once again showed off his masterly skills with just such a strike against West Ham at Craven Cottage this afternoon – unleashing a pin point accurate shot past the despairing dive of the Hammers’ keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Ahead of Wales’ crucial Euro 2024 playoff semi-final against Finland Wales boss Robert Page has said how vital it is that our players are getting match time and playing well.

Let’s hope that Harry can unleash a couple of his trademark goals against the Finns at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Roll on March!

