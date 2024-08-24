Watch: Welsh striker scores a stunning wonder goal

Mark Harris is one of the hottest strikers in the Championship right now – and he proved why with an absolutely stunning goal for Oxford United away at Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

Hitting the ball from around 35 yards out he will never hit a volley as sweetly as he saw his stunning effort hit the back of the net beyond the despairing dive of Rovers’ goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

That’s three goals in Oxford’s first three games in the Championship for the former Cardiff City forward.

Harris is now the first player to net in each of a promoted club’s opening three games since Charlton’s Lyle Taylor in 2019/20.

Unfortunately for the Welshman he ended up on the losing side as Oxford went down 2-1 at Ewood Park.

The striker will now be hoping he will be named in Craig Bellamy’s first Wales squad for the forthcoming Nations League games against Turkey and Montenegro, which is announced this week.

The new Wales boss yesterday named his new coaching staff as he prepares to manage his country for the first time – a move which saw Andrew Crofts, James Rowberry, Piet Cremers and Ryland Morgans join the Welsh set up as assistant coaches.

Get Mark Harris in the squad for Turkey and Montenegro! Some strike! 😯 pic.twitter.com/Kk9NeQ75hx — John McAllister (@john_mcal) August 24, 2024

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

